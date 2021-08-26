A Federal Court Upheld Death Sentence For Dylan Roof

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In 2015 a 21 year old Dylann Roof walked into Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Carolina where parishioners welcomed him in while in prayer only for Dylann Roof to slaughter them horrifically in cold blood. Dylann Roof then when captured, unharmed, chose to defend himself in a court of law for the murderous hate crimes only to be found guilty and sentenced to death with no remorse for what he had done. So Dylann Roof while waiting for his judgement day that comes with a date found his way into a Federal Appeals Court asking for mercy from which a heinous crime that he doesn’t feel mercy for.

Now a 27 year old Dylann Roof’s attorney’s argued to the appeals court that Roof was wrongly allowed to represent himself, say that he was under delusion.

The Federal Appeals Court response to that was no error was made:

“Dylann Roof murdered African Americans at their church, during their Bible-study and worship. They had welcomed him. He slaughtered them. He did so with the express intent of terrorizing not just his immediate victims at the historically important Mother Emanuel Church, but as many similar people as would hear of the mass murder,” …“No cold record or careful parsing of statutes and precedents can capture the full horror of what Roof did. His crimes qualify him for the harshest penalty that a just society can impose,”

I.E….DEATH SENTENCE UPHELD

