Do You Have A Minority Or Women-Owned Business?

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Are you a minority business owner? Are you looking to expand your opportunities for exposure? Do you want more opportunities to increase your cash flow? If you answered “YES” to these questions, this information session is for you!

If your business is not certified, please join the City of Raleigh’s MWBE Program, NC DOA/HUB Office, and the NC DOT/DBE Office to learn the requirements and process to apply for certification.

Register Today!

Registration is free and open to the public. This is a recurring monthly event with multiple dates to select from. You may attend the event as many times as you would like.

Additional dates:

September 23, 2:30 PM

October 28, 2:30 PM

View more information

https://twitter.com/RaleighGov/status/1430188275298447364?s=20

10 Times Justine Skye Killed The Fashion Game 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Times Justine Skye Killed The Fashion Game 1. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE ESSENCE BEST IN BLACK FASHION AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE VANITY FAIR X SAKS BEST DRESSED EVENT, 2019 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE STUDIO 189 SHOW, 2019 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE MICHAEL KORS COLLECTION SPRING 2020 SHOW, 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE BOOHOO CELEBRATES NYFW CELEBRATION, 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE BALMAIN COCKTAIL PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE BILLBOARD WOMEN IN MUSIC EVENT, 2019 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE R13 SHOW, 2020 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE PALM ANGELS FASHION SHOW, 2020 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE MICHAEL KORS FW20 RUNWAY SHOW, 2020 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Times Justine Skye Killed The Fashion Game 10 Times Justine Skye Killed The Fashion Game [caption id="attachment_3185892" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty[/caption] Justine Skye should change her name to the slay queen. She’s officially adopted the streets as her own personal runway, and I’m here for it. The self-proclaimed purple unicorn has a gift for putting outfits together that accentuate her petite frame. Between her glowing skin, beautiful face, and unique style, it’s no wonder she’s become the face behind many fashion and beauty brands. Justine Skye’s career is multifaceted. In addition to singing, she’s added designing and modeling to her list of accomplishments. The young star recently launched her second collection with H&M. There maybe another collaboration on the horizon judging by the success of this her most recent festival-inspired line. Today, Justine Skye turns 26. Within that time she’s given us great music, awesome fashion collaborations, style goals, and hair envy like none other. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she killed the fashion game.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Do You Have A Minority Or Women-Owned Business? was originally published on foxync.com