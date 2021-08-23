Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Persistence vs. Resistance [VIDEO]

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

People will say “no” and for most who hear it, they take it as the end. If that’s you, Dr. Willie Jolley encourages you to flip that mindset in order to win more. Don’t give up! “What is a ‘no,’” he says? “It is nothing but a ‘yes’ waiting to happen. Is it a setback? No. It is just a setup for a great comeback. Your best is yet to come…”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In today’s “Wake Up & Win” segment, Dr. Jolley says persistence always breaks down resistance. Press play below to hear more of how.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: How To Respond With Your Best Ability [VIDEO]

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: If You Think You Can Or Can’t, You’re Right [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Persistence vs. Resistance [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 3 weeks ago
08.13.21
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 2 months ago
06.22.21
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 5 months ago
03.12.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 7 months ago
01.28.21

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 7 months ago
01.22.21

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 7 months ago
01.14.21

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 9 months ago
12.08.20

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 9 months ago
11.18.20

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 9 months ago
11.14.20

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 9 months ago
01.31.21
Close