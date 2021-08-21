Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rev. Jesse Jackson, Wife Hospitalized With COVID-19 Complications

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
48th Annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Conference

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline Jackson have been hospitalized in Chicago with COVID-19 complications.

According to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition (RPC), the 79-year-old Jackson and his 77-year-old wife tested positive for the virus and asked for anyone who had been either of them in the last week to get tested.

“Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both,” the RPC said in a statement Saturday (August 21). “Anyone who has been around either of them for the last five or six days should follow the CDC guidelines.”

Jesse Jackson is vaccinated and took his first dose of the vaccine in January.

“What’s clear is that the scientific community and community leaders must reach out and work hard to ensure that African Americans gain the confidence to get vaccinated,” Jackson said in a statement. “This won’t be easy. But with the leadership of Dr. Corbett and others, and with a new administration getting serious about providing the resources for mass vaccination and for outreach into the communities most impacted, lives can be saved.”

This is a developing story.

RELATED: Rev. Jesse Jackson To Receive France’s Legion of Honour

Rev. Jesse Jackson, Wife Hospitalized With COVID-19 Complications  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 2 weeks ago
08.13.21
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 2 months ago
06.22.21
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 5 months ago
03.12.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 7 months ago
01.28.21

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 7 months ago
01.22.21

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 7 months ago
01.14.21

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 9 months ago
12.08.20

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 9 months ago
11.18.20

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 9 months ago
11.14.20

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 9 months ago
01.31.21
Close