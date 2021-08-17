Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Byron Cage Talks Importance of HBCUs As A Morehouse Man & Shares New Song “You Are”

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

The feeling of joy that gospel icon Byron Cage brings to his music is very similar to his overall personality if you’re ever blessed with the opportunity to speak with him.

The Get Up! church gracefully found that out recently when the multiple Stellar Award-winning artist stopped by to discuss the importance of HBCUs, his new song, “You Are,” and so much more.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Given Byron’s proud stance as a Morehouse Man, it was only right to get his opinion on what it was like attending a historically Black college and why those establishments are so necessary. He told us exclusively, “I’m not prejudice — I love all of God’s people — but there’s something I think about the African American experience that is so enriching, not just educationally but also culturally.” Can’t argue with that!

With his new song “You Are,” Byron speaks to God’s glory on all levels and how He possesses the ability to heal regardless of any circumstance, whether you need Him to be a “healer, deliverer or provider” as Cage puts it.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Take a moment to check out a powerful message from Byron Cage on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

 

Black History In The Making: 20 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World

20 photos Launch gallery

Black History In The Making: 20 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World

Continue reading Black History In The Making: 20 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World

Black History In The Making: 20 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World

The importance of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) has arguably never been greater. And now, in the year 2020, that notion is being lived out in real-time thanks to the overwhelming number of HBCU graduates who have been making Black history through their tireless work that is literally helping to change the world. From the arenas of politics to entertainment to corporate America and well beyond, some of the most successful Black folks are — and have been for a long time — the proud products of HBCUs. So, in honor of Black History Month, scroll down to find out who made our list of 20 HBCU graduates who are changing the world.

Byron Cage Talks Importance of HBCUs As A Morehouse Man & Shares New Song “You Are”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 2 weeks ago
08.13.21
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 2 months ago
06.22.21
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 5 months ago
03.12.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 7 months ago
01.28.21

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 7 months ago
01.22.21

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 7 months ago
01.14.21

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 8 months ago
12.08.20

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 9 months ago
11.18.20

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 9 months ago
11.14.20

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 9 months ago
01.31.21
Close