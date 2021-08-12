Need a job? Want to switch employers? Interested in changing careers altogether? No matter your current career goal, come check out your options at the Wake Forest Area Chamber of Commerce’s Wake Forest Works Job Fair, presented by Wegmans. This event will connect you to nearly 30 employers in a variety of industries that are offering full-time and part-time job opportunities. Bring your resume and come meet your future employer! We’ll have door prizes every hour, and an Interview Room will be on site to allow employers to interview prospective hires on the spot.
As of 8/10/21, you’ll meet representatives from these businesses (job titles and information provided below subject to change):
- Wegmans Food Markets – Part-time. Overnight Stocker, Dishwasher, Grocery Worker- Bakery Clerk and Seafood Clerk, Food Preparation Worker- Pizza Clerk. $13/hour.
- Always Best Care Senior Services – Part-time. Personal Care Aide, Home Care Aide, Certified Nurse Assistant 1 or 2 (CNA). $10.50 – $15/hour. PPE. On the job training, flexible schedule, Tapcheck instant access to pay.
- Town of Wake Forest – See employer at event for details on positions available.
- The Butcher’s Market – Full-time & Part-time. Cashier, Meat Counter Specialist, Butcher, Manager.
- Granite Construction Services, LLC – Full-time. Bookkeeper/Accountant, Pressure Washing Crew Lead, Site Works Crew Lead. Field crew lead positions have a $500 sign on bonus. Vacation/Sick Days after 1 year employment. Paid Holidays.
- Texas Roadhouse – Full-time & Part-time. Front of house: Servers, Hosts, Togo. Back of house: dishwashers, Kitchen staff (Baker, Meat cutter, Line cook, Fry cook). Some positions are tipped positions. Discounts on food. Growth opportunity within the company of over 500 stores worldwide. Medical and dental benefits after 1 year. Flexible schedules.
- Norse Brewing Company – See employer at event for details on positions available.
- Open Desk, Inc. – Full-time and Part-time. Online Verifications Specialist, Verifications Specialist. $13/hour. Full benefits package offered to full-time employees after 90 days. Paid time off, paid holidays, matching 401k after one year.
- Blue Wave Pressure Washing – Full-time, Part-time, Seasonal. Field Technician, Pressure Washer. Great employee environment, flexible schedule, training and support.
- Cadence Living at Wake Forest – Full-time and Part-time. Care Partners, Medication Technician, Housekeeper, Cook.
- Cannon Catering – Full-time and Part-time. Catering Help,. Catering Lead, Bartender, Kitchen Worker. We are a very flexible company with hours offered and work around your other roles and responsibilities.
- State Farm Insurance – Mike McKeown – Full-time and Part-time. Customer Service Representative. Salary, paid time off (vacation and personal/sick days).
- Curtis Media Group – See employer at event for details on positions available.
- Catering Works – Full-time, Part-time, and Seasonal. Event Staff, Event Managers, Sales and Marketing Assistant, Bartenders, Catering Delivery Drivers, Dishwasher/Facility, Barista (NC Art Museum), Cashiers (NC Art Museum), Line Cooks, Personal Chef, Chefs. $15/hour. Employee catered lunch M-F.
- Everbrook Academy – Full-time and Part-time. Lead Teachers, Assistant Teachers, School Education Manager, Infant/Toddler Teachers, Preschool/Pre-K teachers.
- Wells Family Dentistry Group – Full-time and Part-time. Dental Admin, Dental Assistants, Dental Hygienists. $,1000 sign-on bonus for Dental Assistants. $2000 sign-on bonus for Dental Hygienists. Fantastic pay & benefits after 90 days!
- Fishin Shrimp LLC – See employer at event for details on positions available.
- Seniors Helping Seniors Raleigh – Full-time, Part-time, and Internships. Companions, Personal Care Assistants, and Nurse Aides in the Wake Forest, Raleigh, Garner, and Clayton area. Highly competitive pay. Flexible work schedule based on your availability. Personalized training including our 90-day mentorship program and continuing education. Unique Caregiver Plus program that allows increased pay while increasing skills. Reimbursement for successful completion of NA1 or NAII certification. Reimbursement for re-certification for expired NAI or NAII. Incentive bonuses and employee recognition programs that reward excellence and loyalty. $12/hour.
- Christi Spencer State Farm – Full-time and Part-time. Insurance Account Representative, Customer Care Specialist.
- Samet Corporation – See employer at event for details on positions available.
- Capital Nursing and Rehab Center – See employer at event for details on positions available.
- UNC Health – Full-time and Part-time. Clinical: Registered Nurses, Respiratory Therapists, Medical Assistants, Nursing Assistants, Medical Technologists and more. Non-clinical: Administrative Associates, Business Analysts, as well as positions in IT, HR, Billing and more. Comprehensive benefits packages, generous PTO accruals, health, dental and vision insurance, retirement accounts with employer contributions, and incentive programs for clinical positions. Commitment incentives range from $5,000-$20,000. Tuition loan forgiveness, relocation assistance, and employee referral program.
- Nu Image Surgical & Dental Implant Center – Full-time position. Primary responsibility is to assist the oral surgeon in providing quality patient care through using the correct method of passing surgical instruments to maximize patient and staff safety at all times. Excellent pay, bonuses and benefits, including health insurance, dental insurance, paid time off, and a fantastic family atmosphere and working environment.
- Atria Oakridge Senior Living – Full-time and Part-time. Driver, Housekeeper, Servers/Waitstaff, Weekend Receptionist, Engage Life Program Instructor. $1,000 Sign-on bonus: $500 after first 30-days, $500 after 90th day. Full-time employees receive benefits to include, but not limited to: medical, dental, vision, 401K etc.
- Kiddie Academy of Wake Forest – See employer at event for details on positions available.
- The Classical Station WCPE Radio – See employer at event for details on positions available.
- Greenview Partners – See employer at event for details on positions available.
- US Army Recruiting Wake Forest – See employer at event for details on positions available.
- Lily Mae’s Boutique – See employer at event for details on positions available.
For a more detailed listing of job opportunities, download our PDF located at https://chambermaster.blob.core.windows.net/userfiles/UserFiles/chambers/242/File/JobOfferings_fulllisting.pdf
