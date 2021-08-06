Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Introducing: Bobby Newt Debuts His New Song “Where Would I Be” & Shares His Testimony

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Gospel music is a gift that continues to keep on giving, which in part is due to the introduction of new talent in the genre.

That’s why it’s our honor here at Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell to present a new artist on the rise, Bobby Newt.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Already a GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter with creds behinds hits from some of you favorite artists, Bobby is ready to do the same for himself. His new single, “Where Would I Be,” is all about overcoming adversities and pushing towards greatness by way of believing in God.

 

His path from R&B playboy to a certified gospel gentleman is truly inspiring, and we hope you can get motivated by hearing his story like we all were.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Listen to Bobby Newt on Get Up! Mornings as he talks new music, creating a Christ-approved clothing line and becoming the artist he is today:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

 

Beautiful Afro woman enjoying her favorite music at home

20 Inspirational/Gospel Songs That Got Us Through 2020

20 photos Launch gallery

20 Inspirational/Gospel Songs That Got Us Through 2020

Continue reading 20 Inspirational/Gospel Songs That Got Us Through 2020

20 Inspirational/Gospel Songs That Got Us Through 2020

[caption id="attachment_268853" align="aligncenter" width="724"] Source: MixMedia / Getty[/caption] If 2020 gave us nothing else, it gave us good music to help carry us through the collective wreckage (re: 20 Unforgettable Moments of 2020). The year had its ups and downs, but we're still thankful for it all. We're even more thankful for the music that inspired us to keep going, push hard, trust God and be grateful. Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) Below is a list of inspirational/gospel songs of 2020 (courtesy of GospelGoodies.com) that'll guide you towards a hopeful 2021. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Introducing: Bobby Newt Debuts His New Song “Where Would I Be” & Shares His Testimony  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 6 hours ago
08.06.21
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 2 months ago
06.22.21
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 5 months ago
03.12.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 6 months ago
01.28.21

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 7 months ago
01.22.21

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 7 months ago
01.14.21

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 8 months ago
12.08.20

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 9 months ago
11.18.20

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 9 months ago
11.14.20

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 9 months ago
01.31.21
Close