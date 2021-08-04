Get Up Erica
Mr. Griffin: “You Can Talk For Days, But Have You Talked To GOD?” [VIDEO]

GRIFF had a word for the hurting men tuned in to Get Up Mornings today. He wants you to know that whatever it is you’re going through, God’s got it under control. It’s going to happen to you, it’s going to happen for you, but first, you must trust God.

Take a listen to Mr. Griffin share his testimony below…

