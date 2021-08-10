Not only are all COVID-19 vaccines free, but we’ll help pay for the time and transportation to get one—making vaccinations more affordable and convenient for everyone.
Anyone 18+ who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating location will receive a $100 Summer Card* in the form of a Prepaid Mastercard®, and anyone who drives someone to get their first dose will receive a $25 Summer Card.*
COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe and effective – and we’ll even help pay for the time and transportation to get one. A limited number of sites are offering $100 Summer Cards* in some counties to North Carolinians that get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Come get vaccinated and receive a $100 Summer Card*, or drive someone to their vaccination appointment and receive a $25 Summer Card*.
Give the gift of a COVID-19 vaccine by driving family members, friends, or neighbors to their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, and you’ll receive a $25 Summer Card* after their appointment. Drive as many times, to as many appointments as you’d like. Drivers will receive one Summer Card* per first-dose visit. FIND A LOCATION HERE
10 Times Michelle Williams Killed The Style Game
10 Times Michelle Williams Killed The Style Game
1. MICHELLE WILLIAMS VIA INSTAGRAM, 2019
1 of 9
2. MICHELLE WILLIAMS AT ESSENCE FEST, 2019
2 of 9
3. MICHELLE WILLIAMS AT ESSENCE FEST, 2019
3 of 9
4. MICHELLE WILLIAMS VIA INSTAGRAM, 2019
4 of 9
5. MICHELLE WILLIAMS MODELING FOR J BOLIN, 2019
5 of 9
6. MICHELLE WILLIAMS AT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS, 2019
6 of 9
7. MICHELLE WILLIAMS MODELING FOR J BOLIN, 2019
7 of 9
8. MICHELLE WILLIAMS FOR IVY PARK, 2020
8 of 9
9. MICHELLE WILLIAMS AT THE GOLD PARTY
9 of 9
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
N.C. Residents Can Get $100 Cash Cards For Getting COVID Vaccine was originally published on foxync.com