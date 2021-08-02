Virtual Info Session For Potential Wake County School Bus Drivers This Week

The Wake County Public School System is hiring full-time and substitute bus drivers! Reliable and safety-minded individuals who qualify and are able to obtain the NC Commercial Drivers License (CDL) and P&S Endorsement (Passengers and School Bus) are encouraged to apply by submitting an application.
If you are hired, expect:
- a competitive wage package
- schedule options
- paid training
- vacation time
- holiday pay
- health insurance
- NC Retirement for full-time (30 hours and up) drivers
- daily guarantee on pay
- a great working environment!
Qualifications
- Must be 18 years old.
- Must possess a valid NC driver’s license.
- Must have had a valid driver’s license for a minimum of two years.
Within past 12 months
- No conviction of any moving violation
- No pending charge of any moving violation
- No more than one charge of any moving violation, regardless of disposition
Within past 60 months
- No more than three charges of moving violations of any kind
- No conviction of a moving violation combined with any other charge of a moving violation
- No charge of DWI or DUI
- No charge for reckless driving
- No charge for passing a stopped school bus
Within past 10 years
- No suspension or revocation of the driving privilege, other than for such status offenses as lapsed insurance, failure to appear in court, and failure to comply with out-of-state citation; provided that there be no more than one suspension or revocation for such status offenses within the past 10-years.
Indefinite
- No more than one charge of DWI or DUI
Anyone who meets the above requirements and is interested in becoming a school bus driver for the Wake County Public School System may apply by filling out a WCPSS job application form.
Application materials
- Employment Application
- Provide a minimum of one supervisory reference on your application. References are automatically sent an electronic survey to complete on your behalf upon submission of the online application.
- Do not mail paper documents to Human Resources.
Salary schedules
Questions? Please call (919) 694-8484
