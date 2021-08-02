Virtual Info Session For Potential Wake County School Bus Drivers This Week

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Wake County Public School System is hiring full-time and substitute bus drivers! Reliable and safety-minded individuals who qualify and are able to obtain the NC Commercial Drivers License (CDL) and P&S Endorsement (Passengers and School Bus) are encouraged to apply by submitting an application.

If you are hired, expect:

a competitive wage package

schedule options

paid training

vacation time

holiday pay

health insurance

NC Retirement for full-time (30 hours and up) drivers

daily guarantee on pay

a great working environment!

Qualifications

Must be 18 years old.

Must possess a valid NC driver’s license.

Must have had a valid driver’s license for a minimum of two years.

Within past 12 months

No conviction of any moving violation

No pending charge of any moving violation

No more than one charge of any moving violation, regardless of disposition

Within past 60 months

No more than three charges of moving violations of any kind

No conviction of a moving violation combined with any other charge of a moving violation

No charge of DWI or DUI

No charge for reckless driving

No charge for passing a stopped school bus

Within past 10 years

No suspension or revocation of the driving privilege, other than for such status offenses as lapsed insurance, failure to appear in court, and failure to comply with out-of-state citation; provided that there be no more than one suspension or revocation for such status offenses within the past 10-years.

Indefinite

No more than one charge of DWI or DUI

Anyone who meets the above requirements and is interested in becoming a school bus driver for the Wake County Public School System may apply by filling out a WCPSS job application form.

Application materials

Employment Application

Provide a minimum of one supervisory reference on your application. References are automatically sent an electronic survey to complete on your behalf upon submission of the online application.

Do not mail paper documents to Human Resources.

Salary schedules

Questions? Please call (919) 694-8484

