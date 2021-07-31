Celebrate The Town Of Cary’s 150th Birthday This Weekend!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Town of Cary was incorporated on April 3, 1871. Founded as a rural stopping point along the North Carolina railroad, Cary has grown into a hub of development, innovation, and culture. It consistently ranks among the best places in the nation to live, work, and raise a family.

Located in the heart of the Triangle and adjacent to the state’s capital, Cary is known for its tree-lined streets, world-class recreation amenities, abundant shopping, and revitalizing downtown.

Join us for food trucks, brewers, and a band to continue the celebration of our 150th anniversary starting at 4pm. Kid and Family games and shows by the Carolina Circus will be part of the afternoon festivities. The evening concludes with the Projection Mapping Show at the Cary Arts Center.

Location: Active Greenspace in Downtown Cary on Academy Street.

