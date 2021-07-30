Entertainment News
Congress Goes On Vacation To Their Homes As Evictions Start Back Up

In typical form, Black renters and families are expected to be disproportionately affected by the resumption of evictions, which begin in August.

Demonstrators Call For Housing Stability Bill

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

The national lawmakers who are duly elected by taxpayers have apparently decided it’s more important to adjourn Congress for the summer and go on vacation than it is to work on behalf of their constituents who may be on the verge of homelessness as the federal eviction moratorium expires this weekend.

At least, that’s what the message appeared to be after President Joe Biden claimed at the eleventh hour that he was powerless to act without Congress intervening. The White House also blamed the Supreme Court, saying “Biden would have strongly supported a decision by the CDC to further extend this eviction moratorium to protect renters at this moment of heightened vulnerability.”

Biden called in vain for “Congress to extend the eviction moratorium to protect such vulnerable renters and their families without delay.” But members of Congress, especially Democrats, took umbrage at what they described as Biden passing the buck to them.

Freshman Missouri Rep. Cori Bush was seemingly one of the few members of Congress taking the expiring eviction moratorium seriously. A weary-looking Bush on Friday night called out her “Democratic colleagues” for choosing “to go on vacation early today rather than staying to vote to keep people in their homes. She tweeted that she planned to sleep outside the Capitol overnight because “We’ve still got work to do.”

Bush also tweeted a copy of a letter she said she sent to her Congressional colleagues on Friday explaining that evictions are personal for her. Writing that she has been evicted three times in her life, Bush appealed to Congress by explaining that she won’t “stand by while millions of people are vulnerable to experiencing the same trauma that I did.

As many as 15 million people have rent that is past due, possibly totaling up to $70 billion in unpaid rent around the country. That makes them prime candidates for evictions.

A bill was introduced on Thursday to extend the moratorium, but it stalled immediately. It was unclear why lawmakers didn’t act sooner even though it was no secret that the moratorium was expiring Saturday night.

The Supreme Court decided only last month to extend the moratorium through July, with Justice Brett Kavanaugh vowing to oppose any further efforts to extend it.

People Rally To Bring Back Eviction Moratorium

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Democratic members of Congress voiced support for ratifying the moratorium, which would have given Biden the power to impose an extension. But without the support of a certain number of Republicans, extending the moratorium is impossible.

CNBC reported that about 350,000 evictions were initiated but stopped during the pandemic because of the moratorium. But because they has previously begun, they are the most likely to be fast-tracked and among the first evictions as August begins.

Biden encouraged cities and states to use the emergency rental assistance funds set aside in the American Rescue Plan, but that was just $45 billion Congress, $3 billion which had been disbursed as of the end of last month, showing that the money is not going to its intended targets.

“It’s horrifying,” Emily Benfer, a visiting professor of law and public health at Wake Forest University and the chair of the American Bar Association’s Task Force Committee on Eviction, told CNBC. She suggested there is no excuse for the U.S. to be in this position considering evictions have been a concern since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Cities and states, over a year ago, were facing heightened eviction risk and had the opportunities to create this infrastructure and the lack of attention and robust intervention has led to this moment where they’re unprepared to prevent the eviction surge,” Benfer said.

She predicted that those affected the most by the evictions will be “Black families, mothers and children.”

Benfer is correct.

Data derived from a Feb. 3-15 U.S. Census Pulse study showed that “30% of Black families reported not being caught up on rent or mortgage payments, vs. 17% of all families.”

Forty percent of Black families said at the time that they were unsure if they would be able to make their next payment on time, in comparison to 24% of all families. In addition, “50% of Black families reported that they were somewhat or very likely to face eviction or foreclosure in the next two months, vs 36% of all families,” according to the study.

The threat of homelessness is pervasive for Black families who are dealing with two pandemics at once — racism and COVID-19.

This is America.

[caption id="attachment_4172289" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Spencer Platt / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 7:45 p.m. ET, July 8, 2021 Originally published March 8, 2019 Michael Avenatti, the disgraced lawyer who was convicted for trying to extort Nike out of millions of dollars and still faces similar, separate charges for trying to do the same thing to one of his own clients, porn star Stormy Daniels, was effectively given a slap on the wrist when he was sentenced on Thursday for his admitted crimes. A judge openly said he was showing mercy to Avenatti by only sentencing him to two-and-a-half years in what will most likely be a minimum-security, white-collar prison. It was the polar opposite type of prison sentence -- and correctional facilities -- that Black people convicted of lesser crimes are rarely if ever assigned. Washington Post reporter Devlin Barrett live-tweeted about the sentencing hearing and reported that U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe described Avenatti's crimes in the worst of terms, suggesting the lawyer could be given 9-11 years behind bars as federal guidelines recommend. https://twitter.com/AdrienneLaw/status/1413209889640378371?s=20 "Mr. Avenatti's conduct was outrageous. He hijacked his clients' claims and he used those claims to further his own agenda which was to extort millions of dollars from Nike for himself," Gardephe said in court before adding: "Mr. Avenatti had become drunk on the power of his platform or what he perceived the power of his platform to be. He had become someone who operated as if the laws and rules which apply to everyone else didn't apply to him." But Gardephe lamented on the bench that Avenatti's fellow celebrity lawyer Mark Geragos did not get criminally charged. Geragos is equally guilty of extorting Nike, Gardephe suggested. And because Geragos was not charged, Gardephe reasoned, Avenatti, who was reportedly weeping at his sentencing, should not face the harshest punishment. Geragos "suffered no consequences as a result of his conduct and he was a central figure in the criminal conduct," Gardephe said, adding later: "It would not be justice for Mr. Avenatti to be sentenced to a 9 to 11 year term of imprisonment when Mr. Geragos was not even charged." Imagine getting that kind of a prison sentence for a felony and not even snitching! It was reminiscent of Paul Manafort's punishment for mortgage fraud, conspiracy and other counts that put the political operative above the country he was charged with serving. Donald Trump's crony and former presidential campaign chairman only got just seven-and-a-half years in prison despite federal guidelines calling for a 24-year sentence. His conviction stemmed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. [caption id="attachment_4172327" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Crystal Mason, middle, convicted for illegal voting and sentenced to five years in prison, sits at the defense table at Tim Curry Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 25, 2018. | Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty[/caption] In December, Trump pardoned Manafort, but not before he had the privilege of being released early from federal prison to home confinement in May because of COVID-19 concerns. The Washington Post published a report in 2017 detailing how Black men are sentenced to more prison time for the same crime that white people commit. According to NPR, "the average sentence is nearly 20 percent longer for black men than white men." And the disparity doesn't only exist among men, as shown with the case of Crystal Mason, a Black woman in Texas who got a five-year prison sentence for the offense of voting in an election.

