Like Mother, Like Daughter: Tracee Ellis Ross Recreates A Fierce Photo Of Diana Ross

She gets it from her MAMA! That phrase has never been more true when it comes to Tracee Ellis Ross. The notorious actress and entrepreneur, who is known for setting trends with her one-of-a-kind style, recently recreated a photo shoot her mother, THE Diana Ross. Of course she nailed it! She posted the pictures from the shoot to her Instagram with the captions, “No. 1: MAMA, No. 2: ME, No. 3: NAILED IT!!”

And nailed it she did! In the photo, Tracee seems to be wearing the exact same beaded necklace her mother rocked in her photo. Her hair is pulled back in a bun like her mother’s was, and they both sported gold hoop earrings. Tracee wore a yellow halter top beneath her necklace, and her mother rocked a goldish ensemble beneath hers. The photo was mimicked so well that Tracee’s makeup was even similar to her mother’s!

Tracee’s Instagram followers were absolutely here for her impersonation of her mother’s classic photo. One follower wrote, “The Lay Out Of Your Entire Statement. #HomageSoHumble This is what we need more of #KeepOurLegacyAlive .” Another follower wrote, “Your BOTH so lovely and great examples of what women can do with positive mindset and a good attitude and a little or should I SAY A LOT OR PERSONALITY.”

Tracee is know for setting Instagram on fire every now and then. She is an icon and a trail blazer just like her mother. The apple surely didn’t fall too far from the tree.

