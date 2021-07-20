At least 17 states have enacted new restrictive voting laws making it more difficult for black and brown people to vote. Pastor Freddie Haynes joined us on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to give us an update on what’s happening specifically in the state of Texas about restrictive voter laws, and how their using Texas as the example for voting suppression and disenfranchised.

“In November we had record turnout, instead of all the rejoicing that democracy is working, we’ve had states instead decided to make it tougher to vote,” says Pastor Haynes. He goes on to explain why he and other members of the clergy traveled to Austin, Texas to take a stand. They are calling for four specific things that he feels would make a dramatic chance in our society which include:

The passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. The passing of the For The People Act. $15 minimum wage. Necessity for all of us taking a stand against injustice in all its forms.



Listen to the full conversation with Erica, Griff, and Pastor Haynes and learn why it’s so important to take your passion outside the pews and make a difference in this world!

Pastor Freddie Haynes On How New Restrictive Voter Laws Would Impact The Disenfranchised was originally published on getuperica.com

