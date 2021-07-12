Register For The Durham Food and Beverage Job Fair

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In response to the urgent staffing needs of our food & beverage businesses, Discover Durham has partnered with a variety of community organizations to offer a job fair like no other! More Details Here

More than 30 participating employers offering positions with starting wages of $13+, most are offering positions at $15+ per hour!

Full-time and part-time jobs available for a variety of positions: servers, bartenders, cooks, dishwashers, management, and more!

Entry-level positions available, no experience required to attend!

Opportunities for onsite interviews

Interpretation in Spanish and English available onsite through tilde Language Justice Cooperative

Free, limited childcare for children ages 3 and up available onsite through The Y . Information regarding reserving childcare will be emailed to registrants prior to the event.

Information regarding reserving childcare will be emailed to registrants prior to the event. Employment resources and support offered onsite through NCWorks and the Durham Workforce Development Board

and the Free parking onsite!

Connect with a diverse range of employers from popular Durham establishments, including:

Angus Barn

Durham Bulls Athletic Park

Kingfisher/Queeny’s/QueenBurger

M Restaurants

Saladelia Cafe + Catering

The Mad Hatter’s Cafe + Bakeshop

The Beyu Group

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club

and MORE!

Join us on Tuesday, July 13 from 3-7 p.m. at Bay 7 in American Tobacco Campus to apply for jobs in the local food and beverage industry! Registration strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome!

10 Black Owned Products To Soothe Your Back To The Office Anxiety 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Black Owned Products To Soothe Your Back To The Office Anxiety 1. Nichole Avonie - Blue Chamomile Cleansing Oil $29.50 Source:Photo Courtesy of Retailer 1 of 10 2. Brown Girl Jane - Heal Luxury CBD Body Butter -$52.00 Source:Brown Girl Jane 2 of 10 3. Suri’s Growth Serum in Original - Suri Growth Essentials - $20 Source:Photo Courtesy of Retailer 3 of 10 4. Flaunt - Lauren Napier - $36.00 Source:This is a promotional image from the retailer 4 of 10 5. Affirmation Greeting Card Set - Aya Paper Company -$15.00 Source:Photo Courtesy of Retailer 5 of 10 6. Quartet- Taylor Beauty Products $20.00https://www.taylorbeautyproducts.com/products/taylor-beauty-4-flavor-quartet Source:Photo Courtesy of Retailer 6 of 10 7. Handpoured Coconut Soy Candle in “ Summer Rain” - Alchemy Body Shop - $28 Source:Photo Courtesy of Retailer 7 of 10 8. Lavender + Rose Soak - Liberate Botánica Apothecary - $18.00 Source:Photo Courtesy of Retailer 8 of 10 9. Velour/Silk Sleep Mask - Bifties - $12.00 Source:Photo Courtesy of Retailer 9 of 10 10. Black Girl Magic Travel Mug - Effie’s Papers - $20 Source:Photo Courtesy of Retailer 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Black Owned Products To Soothe Your Back To The Office Anxiety 10 Black Owned Products To Soothe Your Back To The Office Anxiety [caption id="attachment_3402357" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Photo Courtesy of Retailer / Photo Courtesy of Retailer[/caption] Capitalism has spoken and while many companies have opted to slash budgets by closing the conference room where their employees spend hours rolling their eyes and dodging suspect potluck offerings, others have demanded we return to the fluorescent light. If you’re not looking forward to letting go of pants free zoom calls and mid-day adult naps to head back to pervasive passive aggression and frigid central air, you’re not alone. Many are struggling with social anxiety about the return to semi-normalcy. We’ve rounded up 10 Black-owned products to help make your transition a little bit easier.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Register For The Durham Food and Beverage Job Fair was originally published on foxync.com