North Carolina Lt. Gov. Robinson Takes Stand Against CRT In Video

North Carolina’s lieutenant governor hasn’t been shy about expressing his feelings on vital issues. And when it comes to the state’s future education plans, he has taken a hard stance against “indoctrination” in schools.

In a video posted to social media by 1776 Action Org, Mark Robinson went into detail about his background as a North Carolina native and why it’s important that future generations are taught the importance of the role the U.S. plays in the world. He is one of many GOP members to speak out about the adoption of critical race theory (CRT).

“America’s still the place of dreams for everybody. it’s still the greatest nation on earth. We want to teach that to our children,” said Robinson.

“We want to make sure that our children understand the greatness of this nation, they understand the greatness of their founding documents, and those who founded the nation as well.”

“That’s why ending indoctrination in schools is such a passion of mine. We have got to ensure that things like critical race theory are not creeping in and causing our children to hate the nation that they live in,” Robinson added.

Read about CMS’ lesson plan for Critical Race Theory

Robinson, 52, made history by being elected as the state’s first black lieutenant governor last year.

Across the country, educators and parents have opposed CRT as part of the curriculum taught in schools. Many see the material as a way to enhance the agenda of the Democratic party with very little mention of the historical achievements done by Republicans. It also teaches students different aspects of race, gender and self-identities that are non-traditional. Supporters of CRT argue that the lessons openly teach students about bias and discrimination.

Despite being the first African-American to assume the Lt. Gov. role as second-in-command, Robinson’s name is not mentioned within the proposed CRT lesson plan for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Robinson wasn’t the only elected official omitted from the district’s lesson plan. Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, who was nominated as the first woman to the nation’s highest court by President Ronald Reagan in 1981 was also kept off the instructions. Both accomplishment were done by Republicans.

WBT’s Brett Jensen asked Ardrey Kell High School principal Jaime Brooks about complaints by teachers to recognize individuals that are not only Democrats.

“I am aware of folks coming forward and feeling like the right has not been heard,” she said.

“I think it’s incredibly important and I have engaged any parent in this and that the goal here is not to alienate either side. Social justice work and including all voices should not be a political movement. And if we have a situation where anybody feels that they’re not being heard, it’s incredibly important to sit down and hear that perspective. And I did do that, absolutely.”

Robinson responded to this by saying, “It’s not about words, it’s about an agenda. It’s not about uplifting anybody. It’s about tearing down ideologies that they are opposed to and tearing down people that they are opposed to.”

