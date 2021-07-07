Trump to Sue Facebook, Twitter Over Social Media Ban

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Donald Trump’s fight for the right to tweet is far from over. On Wednesday (June 7), news broke that he plans to launch class-action lawsuits against Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg, the CEOs of Twitter and Facebook.

You may recall that the former president was banned from both platforms following the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. During the deadly insurrection, thousands of his supporters raided the building in a failed attempt to stop the certification of Joe Biden as the next president.

According to a story shared by The Independent, the lawsuits reportedly will focus on what Trump alleges is a pattern of bias against his supporters on the platforms.

Back in May, an independent oversight board announced that Facebook’s ban on Trump would continue. Instagram, which was acquired by Facebook in 2012, would also maintain its ban.

“The Board found that, in maintaining an unfounded narrative of electoral fraud and persistent calls to action, Mr. Trump created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible,” the board wrote in a statement explaining its decision.

However, they added that it was unfair for the ban to be indefinite.

“It was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension,” the board said. “Facebook’s normal penalties include removing the violating content, imposing a time-bound period of suspension, or permanently disabling the page and account.”

