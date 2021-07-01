Entertainment News
Dionne Warwick Throwing Her Support to Britney Spears

Singer Britney Spears has gotten a lot of support from both her fans and other celebrities in her conservatorship battle against her father Jamie.

The latest star to show support for Spears is legendary singer and actress Dionne Warwick.

On Wednesday, Warwick posted a two-minute video message saying her “heart goes out” to the singer and calling to “set her free” of her conservatorship:

“My heart goes out to Britney Spears, it really does. I feel her pain. How in the world could anyone endure what she has been enduring: thirteen years of bondage, because that’s exactly what it is. The who, what, when, where, how, and why’s, not giving her an opportunity to express that on her own. Do you realize the amount of work this young lady puts in to bring you joy? Remembering all those verses to the songs she has to sing, the combinations of the dances she has to do, getting up at the crack of dawn to do exercises to getting her body and keeping it in shape to make you feel good. And we feel she is not able to have that kind of joy and feel good to herself? How fair is that? Bondage is not something 2021 should even recognize. She has the wherewithal [to say] how she wants to live, where she wants to live, and with whom she wants to live. Give her back her rights, give her back her life, set her free.”

Here is Warwick’s tweet and message below:

Dionne Warwick Throwing Her Support to Britney Spears  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

