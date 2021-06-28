Serena Williams Is Uninterested In Participating In The Tokyo Olympics

Serena Williams has announced that she won’t be participating in the Tokyo Olympics this year. According to CNN, the 23-time Grand Slam winner said that she isn’t interested in competing.
“I’m actually not on the Olympic list…not that I’m aware of,” Williams told reporters. “And if so, then I shouldn’t be on it.”
Williams didn’t delve into why she doesn’t want to be on the Olympic roster but made it clear that it is just something she wasn’t looking forward to being a part of.
This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com
