Celebrate July 4th In Durham!!

Fireworks Show

Gates will open for general admission at the end of the 7th inning based on availability for those that would like to view the fireworks show from inside the ballpark. Please note, viewing areas are limited outside of the ballpark. Purchasing tickets to the game is strongly encouraged and ensures a spot inside the Durham Bulls Athletic Park to watch the fireworks. For day of questions about the fireworks show, please call 919-956-BULL.

Additional Viewing Areas

Viewing sites outside of the ballpark include: The grassy area behind Diamond View 3, Burt’s Bees – outside of the North Deck, and Tobacco Road Sports Café.

Important Information