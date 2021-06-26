Celebrate July 4th In Durham!!

Local
Bonfire, Guy Fawkes, Firework Night at United Kingdon

Source: Ivan / Getty

Celebrate patriotism and civic pride with Durham Parks and Recreation and the Durham Bulls! Attend the baseball game and enjoy a dynamic fireworks show following the game.

July 4th Celebration

Sunday, July 4, 2021

6:05 p.m.

Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Durham Bulls Athletic Park

Durham Bulls vs. Gwinnett Stripers

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 919-956-BULL.

There are no capacity restrictions or social distancing requirements in place at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Masks are encouraged for non-vaccinated fans.

Fireworks Show

Gates will open for general admission at the end of the 7th inning based on availability for those that would like to view the fireworks show from inside the ballpark. Please note, viewing areas are limited outside of the ballpark. Purchasing tickets to the game is strongly encouraged and ensures a spot inside the Durham Bulls Athletic Park to watch the fireworks. For day of questions about the fireworks show, please call 919-956-BULL.

Additional Viewing Areas

Viewing sites outside of the ballpark include: The grassy area behind Diamond View 3, Burt’s Bees – outside of the North Deck, and Tobacco Road Sports Café.

Important Information

  • Tailgating and/or alcohol is prohibited in the parking decks
  • No watching fireworks from the parking decks
  • No stopping or illegal parking on public streets or highways

Close