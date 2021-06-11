North Carolina’s Vaccination Push Is A Shot At Becoming A Millionaire

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced a series of four lottery drawings with a shot at $1 million over the next two months. A unique way to help get people vaccinated who’ve not yet done so.

“We’re pulling out all the stops,” Cooper said during a press conference on Thursday. “It’s your shot at a million.”

Those who are vaccinated will automatically be entered into the running for the prize, and if you decided to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before June 23, you’ll be eligible for the cash payout as well.

As of today, half of the state adult population was said to be fully vaccinated. That’s 2.6 million people vying for a once-in-a-lifetime payday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “LIGHT” to 37890 to join The Light 103.9 mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Cooper noted that similar lottery drawings in other states have propped up their vaccination efforts over the past three weeks. He hopes the same will happen in North Carolina considering the state is near the bottom half for doses administered in the nation. The first drawing is on June 23 with the finale on August 4.

“We know that vaccines are the key to beating this virus. The proof is overwhelming and irrefutable; vaccines are safe and effective,” Cooper said.

North Carolina’s COVID surge has diminished with more people becoming vaccinated since February. Overall, the virus has been the leading cause of death worldwide over the past 15 months and has claimed the lives of more than 13,000 North Carolinians. But even with a decent rate of those vaccinated in the state, the amount of positive cases has been suppressed to near all-time lows.

“Those who are unvaccinated still put themselves and others around them at risk,” said North Carolina Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen. “We want to make sure you are protected.”

The money being given away by Cooper and Cohen is part of COVID relief fund established by the federal government. Some lucky people will walk away with over $600,000 after taxes.

HEAD TO THELIGHTNC.COM HOMEPAGE

North Carolina’s Vaccination Push Is A Shot At Becoming A Millionaire was originally published on wbt.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: