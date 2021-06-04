Lena Byrd Miles Debuts New Single “Watch Me,” Discusses Singing At DMX’s Homegoing Service & More

Get Up Erica
| 06.04.21
Dismiss

A lot of people were put on to Lena Byrd Miles when she released “This Is The Day,” but she’s been blessing the music industry for a while now. Having just released her new song “Watch Me,” which features background vocals by Warryn and Erica Campbell and their daughter Krista, the My Block Inc. artist called in to talk about the making of the song and more.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

In the interview up top, Lena Byrd Miles discusses her way with God’s music, singing at DMX’s homegoing service and how she uses social media to put smiles on people’s faces outside of music. Press play up top to hear her story and check out her music video for “Watch Me” below!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Lena Byrd Miles Debuts New Single “Watch Me,” Discusses Singing At DMX’s Homegoing Service & More  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week
Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”
 3 months ago
03.12.21
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 4 months ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 4 months ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 5 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 6 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 7 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 7 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 7 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 7 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 7 months ago
01.31.21
Close