Local
HomeLocal

WIC Cash Value Benefits Are Increasing

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
African-American mother nursing baby boy

Source: kali9 / Getty

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) provides healthy foods, nutrition and breastfeeding support, and referrals to healthcare and community services. WIC serves babies and children up to age five, pregnant women, and new mothers. All caretakers of young children and working families are welcome at WIC!

WIC is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture and income guidelines are based on a family income of less than 185% of U.S. Poverty Income Guidelines or families receiving assistance from another qualifying program. All WIC applicants  have a health and nutrition assessment as required by program guidelines. DETAILS HERE.

 

iheartradio music awards

Fashion Rundown: These Celebrities Slayed At The iHeartRadio Awards

10 photos Launch gallery

Fashion Rundown: These Celebrities Slayed At The iHeartRadio Awards

Continue reading Fashion Rundown: These Celebrities Slayed At The iHeartRadio Awards

Fashion Rundown: These Celebrities Slayed At The iHeartRadio Awards

[caption id="attachment_3379968" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] Last night, The who's who of the music industry gathered for the iHeartRadio Awards. Hosted by Usher, the awards show featured talent like H.E.R., Megan Thee Stallion, LL Cool J, Nelly, and Doja Cat. Per usual, the red carpet was full of fun, stylish ensembles that gave the ultimate summertime vibes. Looks like the celebrities are ready to embrace the heat! From Doja Cat's sheer, champagne gown, to her wardrobe switch into a white cocktail dress with cats printed all over, the stars were dedicated to making their red carpet fashion light-hearted and chic. If you missed the fashion from one of the most festive nights in music, then we've got you covered. Here are some of the best looks to hit the red carpet of the iHeartRadio awards.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

WIC Cash Value Benefits Are Increasing  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week
Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”
 3 months ago
03.12.21
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 4 months ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 4 months ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 5 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 6 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 7 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 7 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 7 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 7 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 7 months ago
01.31.21
Close