National Doughnut Day Freebies

Today is National Doughnut Day and here is a list of freebies that you can enjoy for today (6/4/2021). Read more from our source WRAL.com
Daylight Donuts
Daylight Donuts in Raleigh is offering a free donut with any beverage purchase on June 4.
Duck Donuts
On Friday, June 4, Duck Donuts is offering a free cinnamon sugar, bare or powdered sugar donut.
Dunkin’
Dunkin’ is celebrating National Donut Day on Friday, June 4 by offering a free classic donut with a drink purchase!
Early Bird Donuts
Early Bird Donuts in Durham is offering a free glazed donut on Friday, June 4, while supplies last. See the offer on their Facebook page.
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme is celebrating National Doughnut Day with a number of great offers on Friday June 4th!
* Everyone can score a FREE doughnut of any kind on June 4 with no purchase necessary!
* If you have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot, Krispy Kreme will also honor its free Original Glazed doughnut offer if you show a valid vaccination card, which means you’ll get TWO free doughnuts on June 4th!
* Get a $1 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen on June 4th, as well. There is a limit of 4 and the deal is valid in participating Krispy Kreme shops.
Grocery Store Doughnut Deals & More…