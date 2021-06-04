Barack and Michelle Obama Drop New Netflix Series ‘We the People’

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Our forever president and first lady, Barack and Michelle Obama, has taken the ‘each one, teach one’ approach to educating children in a format that us adults learned from when we were kids from ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ on Saturday mornings in the 70’s by dropping a new animated series on Netflix titled ‘We The People’.

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility

With the help of artists H.E.R., Adam Lambert, Cordae, Frozen’s Robert and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs, Brittany Howard, In the Heights helmer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brandi Carlile, KYLE, Bebe Rexha, Andra Day, Janelle Monáe, and poet Amanda Gorman, executive producers Barack and Michelle Obama teamed up with Doc McStuffins writer Chris Nee who created the series and Mr ‘-ish’ himself, Kenya Barris as a executive producer has masterfully dropped ‘We The People’ an animated production to give our children a lesson on civics in The United States in the form of a remix.

Recognizing that knowledge is power and key to the success of our future adults, ‘We The People’ that officially premieres on July 4th, “Independence Day”, is:

“an exuberant call to action for everyone to rethink civics as a living, breathing thing and to reframe their understanding of what government and citizenship mean in a modern world.”

Take a look at the official trailer of ‘We The People’ series to air on Netflix below.

