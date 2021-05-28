The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Deadline: June 1st, 2021

Based on feedback from students, staff, parents, and members of the community, we revised our proposed legal agreement with local law enforcement agencies (called a Memorandum of Understanding or MOU) to provide School Resource Officers (SROs) in schools. We are negotiating the terms of the agreement with our 11 partner law enforcement agencies in Wake County. Our current agreement for SRO service expires on June 30.

You can read the proposed agreement and submit feedback using this form until Tuesday, June 1.

Note: This form will be used only to collect feedback to the proposed agreement with local law enforcement agencies. It will not be used to reply to individual questions. Your feedback will be shared with school district leaders and school board members. Submit your feedback here.

Offer Feedback: What Should The Role Of School Resource Officers Be In Wake County Schools? was originally published on foxync.com