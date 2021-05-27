Healthy Ever After: Dr. Ian Smith Shares How To Build Your Immunity

| 05.27.21
Dr. Ian Smith, who recently released a new book called Fast Burn, called in this week to discuss ways to build your immunity.

Four keys factors are sleep, vitamins, intermittent fasting and exercise. Press play up top to hear him explain why!

