Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tamir Rice’s Mother Goes To Ohio Supreme Court To Block Loehmann Reinstatement

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Protesters Gather in Cleveland to Protest Shooting of Tamir Rice

Source: Angelo Merendino / Getty

How much more can one family take?  How many more fights/roadblocks can be thrown at a family?  In the case of Samaria Rice she has been fighting for justice in the death of her 12-year-old son Tamir Rice since the day police officer Timothy Loehmann took his life in Cleveland, OH in 2014.  It was devastating enough that Loehmann hasn’t been criminally punished for the death of Tamir Rice, but to add insult to injury the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Associations has given the green light for Loehmann to be reinstated to the police force.  But Samaria Rice is fighting to not let it go down like that.

On Monday, Subodh Chandra and the Chandra Law Firm LLC filed an amicus curiae brief on behalf of Samaria Rice, hoping to stop the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Associations’ (CPPA’s) recent effort to reinstate former officer Timothy Loehmann.   Samaria Rice in a statement had this to say:

“Timothy Loehmann can’t be trusted. I hope that the Supreme Court does not give him a chance to get back his job…The fact that the Cleveland police union is still trying to get him his job despite him killing my child and lying on his application to become a police officer shows you just how immoral that organization’s leadership is.”

Read more here

Tamir Rice’s Mother Goes To Ohio Supreme Court To Block Loehmann Reinstatement  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week
Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”
 3 months ago
03.12.21
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 4 months ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 4 months ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 4 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 6 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 6 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 6 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 6 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 7 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 7 months ago
01.31.21
Close