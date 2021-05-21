Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Over 150 Missing Children Found By North Carolina Authorities

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Young woman showing STOP sign with her palm

Source: Pyrosky / Getty

More than 150 children were recovered as part of a sting operation in North Carolina and are being reunited with their families as part of Operation Carolina Homecoming.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they located more than 130 children in an initial sweep and round up. Authorities added 27 more missing children with tips on the children’s whereabouts between April 26 and May 7.

A majority the juveniles were involved in “high-risk activities such as prostitution and narcotics activity, and a few of them were victims of human trafficking,” according to investigators.

They also say the recovery of so many victims is nothing short of a miracle. Unfortunately, North Carolina has consistently been ranked as a top ten state for human trafficking. In 2019 alone, the Human Trafficking Hotline reported 385 calls from victims in the state, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The COVID-19 pandemic has decreased the number of missing individuals in North Carolina. But a problem still persists even as the country pushes past the virus. Law enforcement officials believe there are multitude of factors that contribute to the high figures of human trafficking, including easy accessibility for flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Over 150 Missing Children Found By North Carolina Authorities  was originally published on wbt.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week
Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”
 2 months ago
03.12.21
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 4 months ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 4 months ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 4 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 5 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 6 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 6 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 6 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 6 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 7 months ago
01.31.21
Close