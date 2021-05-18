Entertainment News
Duke Energy To Move Corporate Headquarters To New Plaza In Charlotte

Protestors Rally Outside Duke Energy HQ During Annual Shareholder Meeting

Source: Davis Turner / Getty

Duke Energy announced Monday the 40-floor office tower plaza currently under construction in uptown Charlotte will become the company’s new corporate headquarters.

Formerly known as metro tower, Duke Energy plaza will house approximately 4,400 employees and allow the company to reduce its overall real estate footprint.

After a thorough review, the company says they’ve decided to exit the Duke Energy Center on south Tryon street and the Piedmont Town Center in South Park. Once the new tower’s complete the company plans to sell its properties on church street and college street, before exiting the complex on 400 south Tryon street.

“The plan will consolidate the space the company occupies in the Charlotte area over the next several years with the goal of reducing its footprint from approximately 2.5 million square feet to approximately 1 million square feet,” according to a statement by Duke Energy.

The company expects this decision will result in at least $85 million in savings over the next five years, which will benefit customers.

“These actions will allow us to operate our business more efficiently, enhance employee productivity and better serve our customers and communities,” said Donna Council, Duke Energy’s senior vice president of administrative services and real estate. “It will also free up premium real estate in Uptown Charlotte for other purposes.”

The Duke Energy Plaza is on schedule to be completed by 2023.

Duke Energy To Move Corporate Headquarters To New Plaza In Charlotte  was originally published on wbt.com

Close