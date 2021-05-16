Details About The Durham Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Local
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program serves North Carolina families whose household incomes do not exceed 80% of the Area Median Income for the county where they live, and are obligated to pay rent on a residential dwelling and meet both of the following conditions:

  1. Financial Assistance Eligibility
    • Has either qualified for unemployment benefits;
    • Experienced a reduction in household income;
    • Incurred significant costs, or
    • Experienced other financial hardship

    All of the above must be directly or indirectly, as a result of the COVID-19 emergency

  2. Can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability, by providing documentation of total past due amounts such as a past due utility, rent, or eviction notice, or documentation of unsafe or unhealthy living conditions

*A valid email address is required to register for this program.

 

Close