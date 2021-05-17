‘black-ish’ Ending After The End of Its Eighth Season Next Year

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

One of the best comedies of all-time, not to mention one that has impacted pop culture and become one of television’s finest, is coming to an end after next season.

‘black-ish’ has announced it will return for one more year before its cast and crew will give their final bow.

The Kenya Barris-created single camera comedy show was just renewed by ABC for what would be its eighth season.

Stars of ‘black-ish’ include Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Peter Mackenzie, Deon Cole and Jeff Meacham.

Barris took to his Instagram accout to confirm the news on the program ending and talking about how it “hanged my life in so many ways and I am so proud of the conversations we’ve started along the way.” He thanked everyone on the show’s journey, including fans who have embraced the hit half-hour over the years.

It appeared though that the end was near for ‘black-ish.’

From Complex:

Deadline reports that there had been buzz about the show ending, particularly following its seventh season’s quiet ratings, which will have its finale on May 18. The current season addressed a myriad of newsworthy events, including the pandemic, racism, and the nationwide protests fighting social injustices.

At least the show will have a proper way to say goodbye as a lot of shows get pulled without a mention of “so long.”

‘black-ish’ would later spin-off several shows including ‘grown-ish’ and ‘mixed-ish.’ The third spin-off attempt, ‘old-ish,’ remains in development at ABC.

‘grown-ish,’ which stars Shahidi as her character Zoey attends college, has become a success story for the cable network Freeform and is returning for a fourth season on July 8.

‘mixed-ish’ had just concluded its second season on ABC, but will not return for a third year on the network as the 1980s-set prequel, starring Arica Himmel as a younger version of Ross’ character Rainbow with Tika Sumpter and Mark-Paul Gosselaar as her parents, was cancelled as it ended performing “among ABC’s least-watched originals,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

‘black-ish’ will return for one more season in the fall.

Will you miss ‘black-ish’ when it signs off in 2022?

