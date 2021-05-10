Cathy Hughes Recalls Moment She Offered Erica Campbell A Radio Show, Shares Details On Upcoming Urban One Honors

Get Up Erica
05.10.21
Urban One Inc. ⁣Founder & Chairwoman Cathy Hughes joined us today (May 10) as we celebrated our 5th anniversary!

Mrs. Hughes recalled the moment she offered Erica Campbell a radio show and also discussed the mission of the upcoming Urban One Honors airing this Sunday.

Urban One Honors airs May 16 at 9PM ET on TV One, but before it does, the Urban One network will be airing a special episode of Uncensored featuring DMX’s last interview.

