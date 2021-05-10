Listen: LaTocha (of Xscape) Debuts Solo Gospel Song & Discusses Growing Up As A Preacher’s Kid [EXCLUSIVE]

05.10.21
Erica Campbell and “GRIFF” talked with LaTocha from the R&B group Xscape who recently debuted an Inspirational song called “Full Time Love.”

In between talk about the new song, LaTocha opened up about her health journey, how she’s sharing healthy notes she learned, and what it was like growing up as a preacher’s kid. LaTocha says that even though she is known as a R&B singer, the conviction she learned to sing with in church will always remain. Take a listen to the exclusive interview up top!

Close