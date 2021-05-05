Board Says Facebook And Instagram Can Continue To Ban Trump

Wednesday morning (May 5), an independent oversight board announced that Facebook’s ban on former President Trump will continue. Instagram, which was acquired by Facebook in 2012, will also continue its ban on Trump.
“The Board found that, in maintaining an unfounded narrative of electoral fraud and persistent calls to action, Mr. Trump created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible,” the board wrote in a statement explaining its decision.
However, they added that it was unfair for the ban to be indefinite.
“It was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension,” the board said. “Facebook’s normal penalties include removing the violating content, imposing a time-bound period of suspension, or permanently disabling the page and account.”
The deadly Capitol attack led to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram putting a temporary “freeze” on Trump’s social media accounts as he was accused of inciting unlawful behavior amongst his supporters.
The following day, Mark Zuckerberg, Co-Founder of Facebook, slammed Trump for his harmful messages as he announced a longer ban would be enacted.
“The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden.” Zuckerberg wrote.
“His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect — and likely their intent — would be to provoke further violence.”
That same day, Former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke out against Trump, calling for a ban on his social media access across the board.
On January 8, Twitter announced a permanent suspension of Trump’s account.
“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.,” The company said in a statement on their website.
