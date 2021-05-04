Local
Hey, Teachers! Go Get Your Free Sandwich At Chick-Fil-A!!!

Source: (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) / (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Today is the day! In honor of Teacher Appreciation Day, Chick-Fil-A is giving educators free chicken sandwiches all day today (Tuesday.) The offer is good until stores close today or until they run out. Be prepared to show a valid id.

 

 

