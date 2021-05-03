The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Albemarle Police are asking for the public’s help after a body was found inside a restaurant that was set to be demolished.

Officers responded to the report of a deceased individual at the former Sagebrush Steakhouse located at 623 NC 24-27 Bypass E South Street last week. The crew working on tearing down the building discovered the body and immediately alerted authorities.

Detectives noted the body was heavily decomposed, but said there seems to be no signs of foul play.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at (704) 984-9500 or leave an anonymous tip at (704)984-9511.

Body Found Inside Restaurant Set To Be Demolished was originally published on wbt.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: