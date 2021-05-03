Marvel Reveals Official Title, Release Date of ‘Black Panther 2’

Movie fans will return to Wakanda next summer, as Marvel recently announced that the long-awaited sequel to Black Panther will hit theaters on July 8, 2022.
Titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the film, and several other upcoming superhero releases, were teased online Monday (April 3).
Other future Marvel releases include:
Black Widow — July 9, 2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — September 3, 2021
The Eternals — November 5, 2021
Spider-Man: No Way Home — December 17, 2021
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — March 25, 2022
Thor: Love and Thunder — May 6, 2022
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — July 8, 2022
The Marvels — November 11, 2022
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — February 17, 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — May 5, 2023
Ryan Coogler is set to return as the film’s director. Last month, Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan reflected on his time with Chadwick Boseman, the film’s lead who died as a result of complications related to colon cancer on August 28, 2020.
“This past year has brought a lot of that to the forefront of my brain. Everybody’s had their share of loss in one way or another. I lost a friend in Chadwick [Boseman].” Jordan told Men’s Health.
He said losing Chadwick made him think more about the type of impact he’d like to leave on the world.
“I do think about legacy a lot. What I leave behind is something that I think about a lot.”
