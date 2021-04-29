Entertainment News
In this episode, the ladies kick it off with Black excellence at the Oscars celebrating the big winners of the night! There were several viral moments of the week that the ladies undress including DMX’s homegoing service and Tyrese doing the unthinkable on Instagram! Find out their thoughts on all of this and more fun topics!

We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast.

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.

Head to TheUndressingRoomPod.com for more information and for your chance to win $500 from Macy’s. Listen out for the keyword.

Don’t forget Mother’s Day! Check out our favorite items for the moms in your life at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompod

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 13: Black Excellence [Listen]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

