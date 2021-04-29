Joe Rogan: “Healthy” Young People Should NOT Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Joe Rogan may be known for such gigs as hosting ‘Fear Factor,’ but it appears he doesn’t seem to have any fear with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the comedian, actor and UFC commentator is under fire for giving some ill-advised suggestions and encouragement for young people, especially those who are 21-years-old and “healthy.”

On a recent episode of his Spotify ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast, he and fellow comedian Dave Smith “discussed vaccinations and their thoughts on young people getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Rogan said in a clip, that has made rounds on Twitter, “I think you should get vaccinated if you’re vulnerable” and “you should get vaccinated if you feel like – my parents are vaccinated. I’ve encouraged a lot of people to get – and people say, do you think it’s safe to get vaccinated? I’ve said, ‘Yeah, I think for the most part it’s safe to get vaccinated.’ I do. I do.”

Yet, he added in regards to young adults “if you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I’ll go ‘No.’ Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person? Like, look, don’t do anything stupid, but you should take care of yourself.” He also added the importance of living a healthier life.

From Complex:

Rogan went on to assert that both of his children tested positive for COVID-19 and that the virus is “something that is not statistically dangerous for children. But yet people still want you to get your child vaccinated, which is crazy to me.” Data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and Children’s Hospital Association shows 296 children dying from COVID-19 in the United States, as of April 22. The AAP shared that 3,711,075 total child COVID-19 cases were reported as of that date.

This comes as the CDC has started to ease on facial coverings for those who have been fully-vaccinated, yet continue to stress the importance of getting a vaccine shot.

As for Rogan’s thoughts and opinions, they seemed to have hit a nerve with users.

As you can tell by these responses that Rogan’s opinions are strictly that. Plus, they’re not helping with those, both young and old, who are skeptical and/or refusing to get vaccinated, even when “healthy.”

If you are wondering about get a COVID-19 vaccine shot, ask a doctor, not a celebrity.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Michael S. Schwartz and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of YouTube and WENN

First through Ninth Tweet, Third and Fourth Picture and First through Seventh Video Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

Joe Rogan: “Healthy” Young People Should NOT Get Vaccinated for COVID-19 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com