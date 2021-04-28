Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Former North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley Announces U.S. Senate Run

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley launched her campaign for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

In an announcement video, Beasley said she was running for the seat to be vacated by Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) to help families in the state left behind by the COVID-19 pandemic. She also listed some of the Democratic priorities, such as health care, education, and wage equality as issues she would focus on, if elected to the Senate.

“I’m running for Senate because it’s time for that to change,” said Beasley. “Whether it’s health care, education, the ability to find work that supports a family or retire with dignity, too often Washington only responds to the well-connected.”

Beasley, 55, lost her reelection bid last November to Republican Paul Newby by a total of 401 votes. She was appointed to the state’s highest court in 2012, and won a full term in 2014 before earning the title as Chief Justice five years later.

She joins a crowded primary field on both sides of the ticket. She’s now the fourth notable Democrat to jump in the Senate race along with Erica Smith, Jeff Jackson and Richard Watkins. As for Republicans, Rep. Mark Walker and former Gov. Pat McCrory have announced their intention with Lara Trump reportedly eyeing a bid of her own.

Beasley could make history as North Carolina’s first African American senator. She would also be the third Black woman ever to the chamber.

Former North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley Announces U.S. Senate Run  was originally published on wbt.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week
Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”
 2 months ago
03.12.21
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 3 months ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 3 months ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 3 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 5 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 5 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 6 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 6 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 6 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 6 months ago
01.31.21
Close