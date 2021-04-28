The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley launched her campaign for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

In an announcement video, Beasley said she was running for the seat to be vacated by Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) to help families in the state left behind by the COVID-19 pandemic. She also listed some of the Democratic priorities, such as health care, education, and wage equality as issues she would focus on, if elected to the Senate.

“I’m running for Senate because it’s time for that to change,” said Beasley. “Whether it’s health care, education, the ability to find work that supports a family or retire with dignity, too often Washington only responds to the well-connected.”

Beasley, 55, lost her reelection bid last November to Republican Paul Newby by a total of 401 votes. She was appointed to the state’s highest court in 2012, and won a full term in 2014 before earning the title as Chief Justice five years later.

She joins a crowded primary field on both sides of the ticket. She’s now the fourth notable Democrat to jump in the Senate race along with Erica Smith, Jeff Jackson and Richard Watkins. As for Republicans, Rep. Mark Walker and former Gov. Pat McCrory have announced their intention with Lara Trump reportedly eyeing a bid of her own.

Beasley could make history as North Carolina’s first African American senator. She would also be the third Black woman ever to the chamber.

Former North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley Announces U.S. Senate Run was originally published on wbt.com

