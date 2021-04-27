The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

North Carolina will be adding another member of Congress due to the results of the 2020 Census, according to the News and Observer.

The state will receive a 14th seat in the United States House of Representatives, which is the most in N.C. history. Only seven states will have more congressional representatives.

North Carolina was expected to gain more representation after a population boom over the past decade. Last year’s census showed the state’s growth at 9.5% since 2010 and officially at 10.4 million people. A majority of the wave over the past ten years came from the Tar Heel State’s two most populated areas of Wake and Mecklenburg counties.

“Despite an overall population change, more than half of the state’s increase (54%) from 2010 to 2015 occurred in three counties: Wake, Mecklenburg and Durham,” according to official data from the Census. The state’s rural area saw an overall decrease compared to ten years ago.

North Carolina will also get a 16th member of the Electoral College for the 2024 and 2028 presidential elections.

The state remains the 9th most populous in the country, keeping pace with neighboring Georgia, who came in eighth overall.

The nation’s growth rate of 7.4% was the second-slowest in U.S. history, after the crawl of the Great Depression in the 1930s, according to the Census Bureau.

North Carolina Earns Congressional Seat And Electoral Vote, Census Says was originally published on wbt.com

