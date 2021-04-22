Earth Day Celebration In Durham This Saturday

Residents will celebrate Earth Day with Durham Parks and Recreation in a socially distanced way this Saturday, April 24, at the Durham County Memorial Stadium Parking Lot (750 Stadium Drive). The event will be held rain or shine.

Due to COVID restrictions limiting the number of people attending outdoor mass gatherings, there will be three sessions in different time slots (11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m., or 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.). Participants attending any of the sessions will receive conservation tips and enjoy live music performances from the comfort of their car or allotted space in front of their vehicle.

The session titled, How water connects us all, with Laura Webb Smith, Public Information and Communications Analyst, City of Durham Public Works Department, will be conducted during each time slot. Additional conservation talks include: Creating an earth-conscious community while having fun (11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) with Hillary Harrison, Director of Education and Outreach, Eno River Association; How the City of Durham and GoDurham are investing in electric buses to help achieve climate and equity goals (1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.) with Rochelle Parent, Assistant Director of Mobility, City of Durham; and Biodiversity (4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.) with Tania Dautlick, Executive Director, Keep Durham Beautiful, Inc.

Participants will also enjoy musical performances from Kids in America, a high-energy, power-packed, 6-piece band that features 80’s music, and the Carolina Soul Band who will pay tribute to the musical history of Motown, beach, and soul music.

There will be a drive-through shredding event for residents attending the Earth Day Celebration and for those who have preregistered in advance for one of the two different time slots (11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. or 1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m.). Registration for the shredding event is full, but participants can still register for the Earth Day Celebration online until Friday, April 23 at noon.

For more information, call 919-560-4355 or visit DPRPlayMore.org.

