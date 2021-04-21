CLOSE
Mark Robinson Won’t Run For US Senate In 2022

WBT

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said he won’t seek the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in 2022, according to a statement on Monday.

Robinson said last week he was taking a “serious look” at a bid to fill the seat currently occupied by Sen. Richard Burr. But he ultimately decided against a run to improve his own party’s chances in the next two years.

He would’ve gone up against former N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory and Mark Walker, who have already announced their intentions to snag the GOP’s nomination. Congressman Ted Budd is expected to get in the race but hasn’t yet announced.

Robinson went on to say that he will keep his promises to the people of the Tar Heel State and focus on getting Republicans elected in 2022, both in the state legislature and in Congress.

“I did not seek elected office for personal fame or fortune – I did it to serve the people of this state and nation,” he said.

“I will always work to do what I believe is right and to put the people above my own self-interests. I will strive to honor my responsibilities and to keep my promises. It is with this in mind that I have decided that I will not run for the U.S. Senate”

Robinson was elected as the state’s first black lieutenant governor back in November. The first-ever position in government for the viral sensation after receiving support from a majority of North Carolina’s GOP.

