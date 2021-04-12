John Chavis Community Center Memory Lane Tours

CLOSE
Join us in celebrating the life and legacy of the original John Chavis Community Center with a final farewell walking tour of the facility.

Take a trip down Chavis’ memory lane visiting various rooms throughout the building displaying memorabilia and souvenirs highlighting a few examples of the people, programs, and activities that helped make John Chavis Memorial Park the place to learn and play from the 1930s to today!

Attendees will have an opportunity to share their own memories of Chavis and will receive a special keepsake. Tours will take place Monday, April 12 through Sunday, April 18 during the timeslots listed below. Tours are free and will be offered in time blocks.

Tour Schedule

  • Monday, April 12, 2 to 6 p.m. (last tour begins at 5:30 p.m.)
  • Tuesday, April 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (last tour begins at 1:30 p.m.)
  • Wednesday, April 14,  2 to 6 p.m. (last tour begins at 5:30 p.m.)
  • Thursday, April 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (last tour begins at 1:30 p.m.)
  • Friday, April 16, 12 to 6 p.m. (last tour begins at 5:30 p.m.)
  • Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last tour begins at 4:30 p.m.)
  • Sunday, April 18, 1 to 5 p.m. (last tour begins at 4:30 p.m.)

Sign Up for Memory Lane Tours Here or call 919-996-2134

Programs may be held if they are low-intensity and able to be modified to meet state and local guidelines. All programs are subject to modification or cancellation. View the Raleigh Parks Know Before You Go Guide for Programs. Wellness checks and face coverings will be required.

More details about the new project here.

 

