It’s The Undressing Room podcast presented by Macy’s featuring, Eva Marcille from the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Lore’l from The Morning Hustle, and Dominque da Diva from the QuickSilva show.  Join this dynamic trio of powerhouse nationally-syndicated radio personalities each week as they talk pop culture, celebrity gossip, fashion and beauty. They will each bring a unique perspective on all things entertainment, relationships, the good, the bad, and the messy.

Think of it as a “meeting in the ladies room” where just about no topic is off the table and these women become your best friend in your head.  Subscribe for what’s poppin’ in entertainment with an array of celebrity interviews.  The Undressing Room podcast presented by Macy’s enlightens audiences with real-life discussions and above all, a celebration of black excellence.

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented by Macy’s  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

