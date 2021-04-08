The gunman who killed five people including a doctor in Rock Hill, South Carolina was former NFL player Phillip Adams, who killed himself early Thursday, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity to AP, said “Adams’ had been treated by the doctor in recent weeks. They also said Phillips killed himself after midnight at a nearby house.

Adams, 32, played as a defensive back for six seasons in the NFL including stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, and Atlanta Falcons after starting at South Carolina State.

He also suffered multiple injuries in the NFL, including concussions and a broken left ankle.

Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, were pronounced dead at the scene along with grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, the York County coroner’s office said.

James Lewis, 38, was found dead outside. He was working at the home at the time, police said. A sixth person was hospitalized with “serious gunshot wounds,” York County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson Trent Faris said.

Lesslie practiced in the area since 1981 and founded Riverview House Calls & Riverview Hospice and Palliative Care, according to its website.

For seven years, Dr. Lesslie wrote a weekly medical column for The Charlotte Observer, presenting a wide variety of topics, both medical and editorial. He and his wife have four children and eight grandchildren, according to a website bio.

“It doesn’t happen here,” Faris said at the press conference. “It’s one of those strange things that a lot of people are going to have a hard time understanding.”

Former NFL Player Phillip Adams Kills 5, Then Himself In Rock Hill was originally published on wfnz.com

