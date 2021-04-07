CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Wake County Affordable Home Ownership Program

Cleaning at Home

Source: PeopleImages / PeopleImages

Wake County has allocated $475,000 to start The Affordable Homeownership Program to promote wealth creation through homeownership opportunities. The program helps first-time homebuyers achieve the dream of homeownership and helps current homeowners to avoid foreclosure.

What is The Affordable Homeownership Program?

The Affordable Homeownership Program offers forgivable, no monthly payment loans up to $20,000 to low- to moderate-income households. Serving all Wake County municipalities, outside of Raleigh and Cary.*

DHIC will administer the program and provide essential homebuyer education and foreclosure prevention services.

What can this program help me with?

There are two goals that this program was created to achieve:

  1. Home purchase assistance for first-time homebuyers
  2. Foreclosure prevention for current homeowners

Do I qualify?

To qualify, applicants must meet the following requirements:

  • Have a household income that is at or below 80% Area Median Income (AMI).
  • Individuals interested in purchasing their first home.
  • Current homeowners facing foreclosure.

*Raleigh and Cary are excluded due to the federal funding source supporting the program. GET MORE DETAILS HERE

 

 

 

Teni Pascal

Go From Winter To Spring With These 3 Transitional Pieces

3 photos Launch gallery

Go From Winter To Spring With These 3 Transitional Pieces

Continue reading Go From Winter To Spring With These 3 Transitional Pieces

Go From Winter To Spring With These 3 Transitional Pieces

[caption id="attachment_3332956" align="alignnone" width="828"] Source: Tiffany TB / Tiffany TB[/caption] March 14th marked the day we would seamlessly transition from darker days to 7pm sunsets.  Daylight savings time is one of the many indicators that the spring season is ahead of us. If you're like me, then your winter clothes didn't get too much action this year. With a majority of New York City shut down, there was no reason for me to experience outside. Now that NYC has opened up again and the weather is transitioning, it's time to prepare our wardrobes for bottomless rooftop brunch season. Transitional pieces make the blow from winter to spring a bit easier. Throwing on staple items like a blazer or ankle boots can usher you into the warmer weather. The ultimate feeling is being able to shed a few layers of clothing that no longer involves a bulky winter coat and accessories. In other words, it's time to get spring-time fly! If you're looking for a few staple items that will help make your transition to the spring season seamless, we've got you covered. Check out the 3 must-have items to prep you for the warmer weather.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Wake County Affordable Home Ownership Program  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week
Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”
 4 weeks ago
03.12.21
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 2 months ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 3 months ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 3 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 4 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 5 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 5 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 5 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 5 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 5 months ago
01.31.21
Close