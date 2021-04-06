CLOSE
Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey To Seek Full Term

Boston City Council President Kim Janey...

Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey announced Tuesday that she is running for a full term, with plans to lead Boston, as she has already started, with “equity, justice, and love.”

In her new campaign video, Janey, a Roxbury native, laces up her red, black, and green Converse and steps into the community. The former city council president states that it will take more than a few months to accomplish what needs to be done for the city, with affordable housing, racial and economic justice, and an equitable COVID-19 recovery being among her top priorities.

Janey was elected in 2017 to represent Boston’s 7th District, which includes Roxbury and parts of South End, Fenway, and Dorchester. She the first woman to hold that position. She stepped into the acting mayor role last month after former Mayor Marty Walsh was confirmed as secretary for the U.S. Department of Labor. Janey made history again, becoming the first non-white man to hold the mayoral seat.

In the short time since she took office, Janey launched a hotline for vaccine appointments. She also announced a Vaccine Equity Grant program and a rental relief effort. Under her leadership, the city will provide 1,000 employees free passes for public transit and two free months for Blue Bikes. 

“We have to lift up workers and make sure that they have access to reliable transportation,” said Janey during a press conference. “That is essential to an economic recovery that is equitable.”

 

Janey is one of two Black women in the mayoral race. Andrea Campbell, who launched her bid for mayor last September, represents Boston’s 4th Council District. Campbell has also made equity and racial justice a focal point of her campaign. During her tenure, she has centered issues of criminal justice and affordable housing.

Other candidates who have declared so far are Boston City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George; Massachusetts state Rep. Jon Santiago; and John Barros, Boston’s economic development chief. Wu and Campbell were unbothered by the additional contender, GBH 89.7, Boston’s local NPR station, reports. Both focused on their own campaigns, though Campbell made a note to mention that Janey was only acting mayor, which limits her current role.

According to the city charter, Janey can only oversee pressing city matters, including passing or vetoing ordinances passed by the council, as well as handling payroll and contracts. 

Boston’s primary election is set for September 21, with the general election scheduled for November 2. 

 

Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey To Seek Full Term  was originally published on newsone.com

