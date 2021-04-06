CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Watch Nick Cannon & Kierra Sheard Perform “No Weapon” Together [VIDEO]

Nick Cannon grew up in the entertainment industry in the 90s when you had to know how to sing, rap, act, host and do a lot of other things that molded him into the multitalented artist he is. 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

In a video he released this past Good Friday, he was captured playing the piano and singing Fred Hammond’s “No Weapon” with gospel singer Kierra Sheard as part of his “Ncredible Session” video series. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In case you missed it…

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Watch Nick Cannon & Kierra Sheard Perform “No Weapon” Together [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week
Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”
 4 weeks ago
03.12.21
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 2 months ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 2 months ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 3 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 4 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 5 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 5 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 5 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 5 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 5 months ago
01.31.21
Close